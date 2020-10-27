The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,226 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 645.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 501,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 434,567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,853,000 after acquiring an additional 92,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.