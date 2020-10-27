The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Children's Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of The Children's Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Children's Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Children's Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on The Children's Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $26.96 on Friday. The Children's Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The Children's Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Children's Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Children's Place by 45.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Children's Place by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in The Children's Place by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Children's Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children's Place by 112.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 132,541 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

