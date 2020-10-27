The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.37.

GPS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.58.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Gap news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Gap by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 322.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Gap by 30.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,876,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Gap by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,615 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

