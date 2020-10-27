The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. 140166 raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of GBX opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,016 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $62,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,596.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $132,096.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,946.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,083 shares of company stock valued at $487,532. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $959,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 116,927 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.