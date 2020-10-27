The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stake Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.17% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

HAIN opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

