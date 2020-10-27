The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Cut by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,391 shares of company stock valued at $61,105,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of PG opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

