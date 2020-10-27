The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EHGRF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
