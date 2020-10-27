The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHGRF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.