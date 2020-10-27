The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,169,504,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,179,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,701,000 after buying an additional 553,286 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,258,000 after buying an additional 4,627,469 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,019,000 after buying an additional 2,047,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,615,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,430,000 after buying an additional 851,753 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. BofA Securities cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CSFB started coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

