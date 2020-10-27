The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 8.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,251,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,665 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in The Western Union by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 89,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

