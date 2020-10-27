The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 8.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,251,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,665 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in The Western Union by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 89,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Shares of WU opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

