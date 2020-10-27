TheStreet Upgrades Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

BOCH stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 84.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

