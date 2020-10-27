TheStreet Upgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COF. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.66.

NYSE COF opened at $74.95 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

