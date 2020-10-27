TheStreet Upgrades Carter's (NYSE:CRI) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter's (NYSE:CRI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carter's from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B.Riley Securit restated a buy rating on shares of Carter's in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter's from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter's from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Carter's from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter's currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter's has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. Carter's had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter's will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Carter's by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carter's by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carter's by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Carter's by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Carter's by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

