Tower Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,974 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,732% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 call options.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

