Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.67

Media headlines about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have been trending negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Toyota Motor’s score:

Several research firms have issued reports on TM. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $145.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.46 and a 200-day moving average of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

