Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,057 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,435% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Masco alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Masco by 470.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.