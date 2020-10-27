Trane Technologies (TT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT opened at $126.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.27.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.