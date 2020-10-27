Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

