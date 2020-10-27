Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $90.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

