TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

TBI stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $617.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBI. Sidoti lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

