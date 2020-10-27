TrueFlip Tops One Day Trading Volume of $702.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $702.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00032223 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.89 or 0.04278415 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00272249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030059 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TFL is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.