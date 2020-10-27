TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRST. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $546.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 76.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 268.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 203,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

