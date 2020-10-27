Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL)

Tudor Pickering reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.07.

PPL opened at C$28.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 142.94%.

In other news, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,143.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,998.95. Also, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$69,690.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,390 shares of company stock worth $333,244 over the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

