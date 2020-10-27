Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.11–0.08 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.08) EPS.

TWLO stock opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.25.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.17.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.