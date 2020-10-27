Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.11–0.08 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.08) EPS.

TWLO opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.25. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.63.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.17.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

