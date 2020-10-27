Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.21.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average is $219.25. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $423,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

