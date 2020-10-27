Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $370.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.17.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.