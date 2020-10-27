Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.11)-(0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $450-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.07 million.Twilio also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.11–0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. FBN Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $308.17.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.25. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $876,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.