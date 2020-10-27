Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.11–0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.85 million.Twilio also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-(0.08) EPS.

NYSE TWLO opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.25. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.17.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

