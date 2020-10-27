UBS Group Begins Coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO)

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE:ASO opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

