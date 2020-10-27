UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.