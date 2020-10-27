UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.
Shares of UFPI opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20.
In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $1,679,324.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,886,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $242,529.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 591.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
