UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of UFPI opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $1,679,324.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,886,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $242,529.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 591.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

