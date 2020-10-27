Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) vs. Tokyo Electron (NASDAQ:TOELY) Financial Review

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 1.74% 14.79% 6.55% Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ultra Clean and Tokyo Electron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tokyo Electron 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus target price of $32.20, suggesting a potential upside of 40.00%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and Tokyo Electron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 0.87 -$9.40 million $0.91 25.27 Tokyo Electron $10.37 billion 4.07 $1.70 billion $2.69 24.97

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Clean. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Tokyo Electron on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment products; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; and other high level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

