Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Unisys has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $751.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

