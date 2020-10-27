Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.
Shares of Unisys stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Unisys has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $751.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61.
About Unisys
