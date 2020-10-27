United Parcel Service (UPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPS opened at $168.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.06. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

