United Rentals (URI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $182.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.51. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $203.57.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

