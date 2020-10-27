Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 194,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

