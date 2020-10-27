Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $467.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

