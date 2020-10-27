Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,231 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 189.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

