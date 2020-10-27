ValuEngine Lowers First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FCRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

