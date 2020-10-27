ValuEngine Lowers Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

REZI stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after buying an additional 1,080,269 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,505,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 792,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 498,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 40.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 309,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

