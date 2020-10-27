ValuEngine Lowers Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 524.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.