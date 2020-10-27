Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

VOX stock opened at $104.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $111.50.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

