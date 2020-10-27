Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.