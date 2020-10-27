Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

