Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $230.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

