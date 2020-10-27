Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,440.0% in the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

