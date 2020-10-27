Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $160.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $116,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

