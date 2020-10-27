Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $82-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.19 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.13 EPS.

Shares of VRNS opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.61.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.