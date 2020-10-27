Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Craig Hallum

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $123,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,450.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $374,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,132,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.